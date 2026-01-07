Asus unveils second-generation Zenbook Duo at CES 2026 with latest Intel Core chips

Asus at CES 2026 showcased its 2026 lineup of products, ranging from AI-powered laptops for the workplace to PCs designed for enhanced creativity. However, the OEM has surprised with the unveiling of the new generation Asus Zenbook Duo with a revamped design, upgraded performance features, a larger battery, AI upgrades, and more. This will be the second-generation model, after its first release at CES 2024. Another thing that may entice buyers will be the use of the new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, built on the new Intel 18A process.

Asus Zenbook Duo: Everything new announced

The new Asus Zenbook Duo 2026 model comes with ASUS’ signature Ceraluminum build, which is said to enhance durability and make it more scratch-resistant. It now comes with a new hinge design that lets the device unfold flat, and it also reduces the gap between the dual screens to just 8.28 mm. The ASUS ZenBook Duo features a 3K 144Hz Lumina Pro OLED display with an anti-reflective coating.

The Asus Zenbook Duo 2026 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 355 or Ultra 9 386H chip paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The laptop is also equipped with Intel Arc GPUs and up to a 50 TOPS NPU and dual-fan cooling. For lasting performance, it is backed by a 99Wh dual-battery layout, which is a significant upgrade.

For connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 7, two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connector and an HDMI 2.1 jack. It also supports the ASUS Pen 3.0 and a detachable wireless keyboard. However, the company is yet to reveal the pricing and India availability of the Zenbook Duo.