Attention all Windows users! You might be at risk of cyberattacks: Here's how to secure your data

If you use Microsoft products on your laptop, desktop, or business systems, there’s an urgent alert you need to pay attention to. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the country’s nodal agency for cybersecurity under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a high-severity warning for users of Microsoft software, including Windows, Office, Azure and more.
The advisory highlights a series of critical vulnerabilities that could put millions of users at risk of data breaches, ransomware attacks, and system crashes. And it's not just Windows laptops and desktops in danger; any device or platform running affected Microsoft services is potentially vulnerable.
What Microsoft products are impacted?
This broad spectrum of services means risks extend across personal computers, enterprise systems, and cloud-based platforms, making the threat both widespread and serious.
What can these vulnerabilities do?
According to CERT-In, the flaws could allow attackers to:
In simpler terms, these weaknesses open the door for cybercriminals to steal data, disrupt business operations, install ransomware, and even crash entire systems.
Who is at risk?
Everyone is potentially exposed. Individuals using Windows or Office apps, as well as organisations relying on Azure or developer tools, are strongly advised to take immediate action. System administrators and cybersecurity teams, often responsible for managing updates and security, are also primary targets for attackers.
What should you do?
CERT-In urges all users to apply the latest Microsoft security patches without delay. Here’s what you can do right now:
For enterprise users, it's also crucial to verify patch deployment across all systems and actively monitor security logs for unusual activity.
