Audi unveils electric bike costing over Rs 8.3 lakh: Know all about it

Audi, the luxury automaker, has joined the upscale e-bike market with its latest offering - an electric mountain bike that takes inspiration from its RS Q e-tron E2 electric Dakar Rally racer.

This high-end bike, built by Italian bike maker Fantic, is based on the XMF 1.7 model and features a 250W Brose motor, similar to Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 Bash/Mtn, which, when combined with Fantic's 720Wh battery, delivers an impressive 66ft/lb of torque. While Audi has not yet disclosed the top speed or range of its electric mountain bike, it has a larger power pack than Harley-Davidson's Bash/Mtn, which provides between 48 to 152 kilometres of range depending on the conditions.

The Audi e-bike has four levels of electric assistance, ranging from mild Eco to all-out Boost mode, like other Brose-powered e-bikes.

The frame design of Audi's electric mountain bike is built from aluminium and uses different components than Porsche's eBike lineup, apart from the motor and battery.

The bike features Braking IN.CA.S disc brakes, an Öhlins fork and shock, and Sram components for the chain, shifters, and derailleur. The Vittoria tires and Sella Italia saddle are also Italian-made.

The Öhlins gear provides 7.1in of suspension travel, which is more than the XMF 1.7's 6.7in.

Audi's electric mountain bike is available in three sizes but is only offered as a limited-edition model priced at £8,499 (about $10,200 or Rs 8,38,000) in the UK. This puts it on par with Porsche's $10,700 eBike Sport and well above the $3,999 Bash/Mtn, the GMC Hummer e-bike (also $3,999), and the more powerful $5,499 Jeep e-bike.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee