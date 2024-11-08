Australia proposes ban on social media for children under 16; ‘great move,’ says Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma

In a landmark decision, Australia is preparing to enforce a social media ban for users under 16, a policy designed to limit young people’s exposure to online risks. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday that the legislation, aimed at protecting children’s mental health and well-being, is set to become one of the strictest in the world, potentially coming into effect by late next year.

“Social media is doing harm to our kids, and I’m calling time on it,” Albanese remarked in a press conference, highlighting concerns around social media’s impact on teenagers, particularly the pressures around body image for girls and harmful, misogynistic content often aimed at boys.

The legislation would mandate an age cutoff across major platforms without any exemption for parental consent, making Australia’s policy one of the most stringent internationally. Social media companies, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube, will be required to use advanced age-verification methods like biometrics or government IDs, an approach yet to be tested at this scale by any country. The proposed law would hold platforms solely responsible for blocking underage users.

The move has garnered praise across various sectors, including Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who posted on X, saying, “Great move.”

Australia’s Parliament will review the bill later this year, and if passed, it will take effect within a year. With bipartisan support from the opposition Liberal Party, the law seems likely to clear legislative hurdles, reinforcing Australia’s stance on digital safety for minors.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, describing the policy as “truly world-leading,” noted that the law would cover the largest social platforms, requiring them to adapt to Australia’s new standards. This policy follows global trends in youth social media restrictions, such as France’s age 15 limit with parental consent, and the U.S. regulation mandating parental permission for children under 13.