‘Before developing Indian version of DeepSeek...’: CA asks government to fix these portals first

While India is dreaming big to have its ‘own LLM model soon’ to take on the world, many have highlighted the pressing need to improve performance of existing infrastructure. Himank Singla, a chartered accountant, pointed out such government portals that are infamous with their performances.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Singla wrote, “Before developing Indian version of DEEPSEEK AI,

Related Articles

Government should first fix these: ✅ MCA Portal ✅ Income Tax Portal ✅ GST Portal ✅ EPF Portal ✅ IRCTC Portal. Stop sugarcoating past unresolved mistakes with new and shiny toys! 🙏🏻😵💫”.

Singla explained that his only argument would be that in the race to become super AI driven, “we have let our basic infrastructure and websites to rot and lag behind!”

Before developing Indian version of DEEPSEEK AI,



Government should first fix these:



✅ MCA Portal

✅ Income Tax Portal

✅ GST Portal

✅ EPF Portal

✅ IRCTC Portal



Stop sugarcoating past unresolved mistakes with new and shiny toys! 🙏🏻😵‍💫 — CA Himank Singla (@CAHimankSingla) January 31, 2025

Only professionals can understand the pain these websites give us - not industrialists!, he added.

Several users agreed with his viewpoint and listed other sites like LIC, TRACES etc.

Amid the global tech war in the artificial intelligence (AI) arena, the Union government has also announced plans to have ‘our own LLM very soon’. The initiative will be driven by the IndiaAI Compute Facility, which has acquired 18,000 GPUs to support the creation of a LLM tailored to the country’s needs.

According to the Economic Survey 2025, India's R&D remains heavily skewed toward basic research rather than applied research, limiting the practical applications needed to attract private investment.

This gap has kept India from emerging as a global leader in AI, semiconductors, and deep-tech industries. While other nations have built robust industry-academia ecosystems to commercialize research, India’s innovation pipeline often stops short of market-driven breakthroughs.

India offers grants, loans, tax exemptions, and patent-related incentives, alongside initiatives like Start-Up India, Digital India, and the Atal Innovation Mission. However, these incentives have yet to generate the level of private R&D investment seen in China, South Korea, or the US.

The Economic Survey stresses the urgent need to bridge this gap: “Historically, India's R&D focus has been on basic research rather than applied research. This often lacks the practical applications needed to attract private investment (DST, 2020). This gap needs to be bridged to streamline and drive innovations and investment across multiple sectors.”