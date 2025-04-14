scorecardresearch
BenQ unveils GV50 portable projector with laser tech, Google TV, and built-in Netflix

BenQ amps up the portable projector game with its latest release, packing cinematic visuals, Netflix, and a built-in speaker system into a compact design made for modern lifestyles.

BenQ GV50 BenQ GV50

BenQ has launched its new flagship portable projector, the GV50, in India, a compact smart FHD laser projector designed for flexible use and high-quality entertainment. With key upgrades including a laser light source, Google TV, built-in Netflix, and a powerful 18W 2.1 channel speaker system, the GV50 is aimed at consumers seeking an immersive cinema experience in a portable format.

Unveiled as part of BenQ’s popular GV series, the GV50 retains its predecessor’s 135° vertical projection range but adds enhanced brightness, smart auto-calibration features like auto-focus, keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance. It can project a 120-inch Full HD 1080p image and is powered by a laser light source rated for 30,000 hours of use.

"The GV50 is thoughtfully crafted to complement modern lifestyles. It offers unmatched flexibility, enabling users to access high-quality content anytime, anywhere. GV50 is a gateway to immersive experience, perfectly suited to the way people engage with content today," said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India.

What the GV50 Offers

    •    Visuals & Sound: 1080p resolution, 500 ANSI lumens brightness, HDR/HLG support, and Rec. 709 colour precision. Sound is handled by an in-built 18W speaker system with enhanced bass.
    •    Smart Features: Ships with Google TV and licensed Netflix pre-installed. It supports USB-C data and DisplayPort, along with power delivery for devices like smartphones and Nintendo Switch.
    •    Battery Life: Offers up to 150 minutes of video playback and 280 minutes of Bluetooth audio.
    •    Projection Flexibility: Two-stage tilt projection, digital zoom, lens shift, and a versatile base design allow easy use in tight spaces or at different angles.
    •    Gaming Friendly: A 22.4ms input lag supports casual gaming sessions.

Availability and Pricing

The GV50 will be available exclusively on the BenQ E-store and Amazon starting 22 April, with a special launch price of ₹69,990 for pre-orders placed before that date.

BenQ says the GV50 is designed for both homebodies looking for convenient binge sessions and adventurers wanting a portable theatre, no additional screens or setup needed.

Published on: Apr 14, 2025, 5:15 PM IST
