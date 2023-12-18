scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Big company with around 4,60,000 employees plans to use AI to avoid layoffs

Feedback

Big company with around 4,60,000 employees plans to use AI to avoid layoffs

The big firms like Deloitte hope that AI can help them better manage the thousands of new employees they hire each year

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The multi-national company is using AI to avoid mass layoffs The multi-national company is using AI to avoid mass layoffs
SUMMARY
  • Deloitte is using AI to assess the skills of its current employees
  • The company will use AI to devise strategies to move employees from less busy areas to roles that are more in demand
  • After this year’s hiring spree, Deloitte’s total headcount is nearing 460,000

Consulting firms are having to let go of hundreds of employees, despite hiring thousands of fresh graduates to meet new demands. Deloitte LLP, one of the largest in the field, is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) for a solution.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Deloitte is using AI to assess the skills of its current employees and devise strategies to move them from less busy areas to roles that are more in demand. This is part of a larger strategy by the firm to use technology to control the rate of hiring over time.

This year, Deloitte hired 130,000 new employees. However, amidst this hiring spree, the firm had to warn thousands of its employees in the US and UK that their jobs might become redundant due to a restructuring of certain business areas in response to a decrease in demand.

Stevan Rolls, the global chief talent officer at Deloitte, said, “It is obviously a great objective to be able to avoid large swings of hirings and layoffs. You could always be more efficient and effective about finding the right people.”

Deloitte and other professional services firms have started using generative AI, which was made by the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to eliminate repetitive and time-consuming tasks traditionally assigned to junior staff, such as preparing documents for internal meetings or collecting large amounts of data for client presentations.

With their latest projects, these firms hope that this technology can help them better manage the thousands of new employees they hire each year.

After this year’s hiring spree, Deloitte’s total headcount is nearing 460,000. This is three times the number of new hires compared to a decade ago when the revenue was about half of what it is today.

Rolls added, “Let’s imagine Deloitte was so successful and we doubled our size again, I’d be really worried about hiring a quarter of a million people a year. It might not be fewer, but it might be the same as we hire now.”

Also read: Exclusive: US, Japanese firms moving their manufacturing ops from China to India, says Deloitte-South Asia CEO

Also Read: Deloitte plans to hire 50,000 people in next 5 years, says CEO Romel Shetty

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Dec 18, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement