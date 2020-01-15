Black Shark 3 to feature 16GB RAM, 120Hz display; here's all we know

Recent reports suggest that Xiaomi-backed Black Shark is coming with its fifth phone soon. According to leaks, this new device from Black Shark is expected to come with 16GB RAM and the second to sport a 120Hz display. As of now, the highest RAM configuration offered in smartphones is 12GB. Presently, select flagship smartphones such as Black Shark 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Asus ROG Phone 2 support 12GB RAM.

According to a post on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, the Black Shark 3 will be the second phone after OnePlus 8 Pro to feature a 120 Hz refresh rate display. However, unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, users will be able to select the refresh rates at 60, 90 and 120 Hz for Black Shark 3 while the resolution will be between FHD and QHD. The Black Shark 3 will not only comprise of a massive 16GB RAM, it will also offer 5G connectivity, reports suggest.

Other than the RAM configuration and display specs, there is not much known about this upcoming Black Shark smartphone. It can be expected that this phone will have a really high battery backup in keeping with its 120 Hz display and 5G connectivity.

Also read: iPhone SE 2 specs leaked; here's what we know so far

Also read: From smartphones, wearables, speakers to lighting - best consumer tech of 2019