Blaupunkt’s BE100 neckband promises 100 hours of talk time, ENC, and more

Blaupunkt has launched the Blaupunkt BE100 neckband in India and the device promises about 100 hours of talk time on a single charge. Besides this, it also features a battery display on the neckband, along with built-in ENC (environmental noise cancellation) on a single mic, and more.

The Blaupunkt BE100 also has a vibration call alert feature that works even when your phone is on silent or if the earbuds are not plugged in so as you don’t miss out on any calls. The company promises clear, crisp audio with “thumping bass” powered by 10mm sound drivers and claims to use unique noise isolation technology that filters out ambient sounds so that users can experience clear calls and music even in crowded and loud places.

The neckband is powered by a 600mAh battery with TurboVolt charging support that promises 10 hours of playback with just 10 mins of charge. Additionally, battery status on the Blaupunkt BE100 can be monitored in real-time with the LCD Battery Indicator on the neckband and you no longer need to check your phone to figure this out. The device promises up to 8 weeks of standby time. The earphones are splashproof and can be charged through a standard Type C port.

The Blaupunkt BE100 features in-line controls to answer, end, reject calls, switch songs, etc, without having to pull out the smartphone.

Since the Blaupunkt BE100 are sweat-resistant and splashproof, you can easily wear them to the gym, but you cannot wear them out in the rain. Voice control is also available on the Blaupunkt BE100, allowing users to pull up voice assistants like Google Assistant.

The Blaupunkt BE100 is priced at Rs 1,299 but it is available on Amazon for Rs 999 currently. The neckband comes in two colours - Black and Blue. Interested users can also buy the device from Blaupunkt’s own website.

