boAt Smart Ring Active Plus review: Fitness tracker you forget you’re wearing

If wrist wearables feel like overkill, boAt’s Smart Ring Active Plus is a quieter kind of tracker. I wore it on my middle finger for a week. It looks like jewellery, weighs 4.7 g, and still pulled solid health data without nagging me all day.

Design and comfort

The stainless steel shell feels premium and disappears after a few minutes. Fit matters here. Put the sensor facing your palm and pick index or middle finger for best readings. With 5 ATM resistance it handled workouts and shallow swims, but I left it off for hot showers and saunas per the guidance.

Tracking and the app

The Crest app is straightforward. You get real‑time heart rate, SpO₂, HRV, skin temperature, stress, and detailed sleep with deep, light and REM. Quick View lets you pin up to five vitals on the dashboard. Activities cover running, walking, cycling, yoga and more, with a three‑minute floor before a workout counts.

Day to day, heart rate and SpO₂ were close to my smartwatch readings, and sleep staging aligned with how rested I felt. The Wellness Crew leaderboard is a nice nudge if you are competitive. The camera shake‑to‑shoot trick is silly but fun for group shots.

Battery and charging

Battery landed in the claimed 3–4 days. I consistently saw just over three days with continuous HR, sleep tracking and a couple of workouts. The ring tops up in about 30 minutes in the USB‑C case, and the case itself refuels in 1.5–2 hours. Keep the case nearby on trips.

Connectivity

Pairing was painless. Just keep Bluetooth and location on, and do the first setup with the ring on charge. The ~7 m range note is real. Walk too far from your phone and sync pauses until you are back. Let the app run in the background or you will miss auto‑syncs.

Verdict

At ₹3,999, the Smart Ring Active Plus makes a strong case for ring‑based tracking. You get the key health metrics, detailed sleep, simple coaching tools and a charging routine that is easier than most smartwatches. It is not a medical device, and you should respect the water‑use limits, but for discreet, always‑on wellness tracking, this is a smart, affordable pick.

Pros

• Tiny, comfortable, stainless steel build

• Solid core metrics with detailed sleep and HRV

• Fast top‑ups and a practical case

• Thoughtful app with calibration and Quick View

• Price now lands in true mass‑market territory

Cons

• Needs daily sync discipline for complete data

• Bluetooth range is short

• Not for high‑pressure water or hot‑water use