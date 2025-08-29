Boat to codevelop semiconductor chips with HrdWyr with Tata Electronics set to assemble

India’s semiconductor ecosystem took a step forward with the unveiling of the HrdWyr Indus 1011, a fully indigenously designed high-volume branded chip developed by semiconductor startup HrdWyr in collaboration with audio wearables brand boAt. The chip has been designed in India, with assembly, packaging, and testing support provided by Tata Electronics.

Advertisement

The move marks boAt’s shift from relying on international chipset suppliers to backing a domestic startup at the core semiconductor level. According to the company, the partnership aims to strengthen India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain while contributing to the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The Indus 1011 chip introduces advances in intelligent battery management and will feature in boAt’s upcoming premium true wireless stereo (TWS) charging cases, expected early next year. boAt provided consumer insights and product requirements, while HrdWyr developed new intellectual property focused on low-power, high-performance, and reliability features.

Tata Electronics’ involvement ensures that the design, intellectual property creation, and packaging have all been carried out domestically, completing the local production cycle.

Advertisement

Sameer Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of boAt, said the collaboration demonstrates that “true product differentiation comes from innovation at the chip level, and this can be achieved right here in India.”

Ramamurthy Sivakumar, Co-founder and CEO of HrdWyr, added that semiconductor innovation and supply chain autonomy are vital for large economies such as India, describing the milestone as proof that India can “innovate at the deepest levels of technology – semiconductor product design and IP creation.”

The development is positioned as a model for future collaborations between Indian consumer brands and technology startups, with industry observers noting its potential impact on India’s broader semiconductor ambitions.