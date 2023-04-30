'Bringing forth new generation of designers': realme, Pearl Academy celebrate creativity with 'Curve in Design' contest

The immersive design contest, 'Curve in Design,' which was initiated by realme and Pearl Academy, has successfully concluded its Grand Finale after more than five months of intense competition. The competition proved to be a valuable platform for students to broaden their design thinking, improve their professional skills, and enhance their comprehensive abilities, which resulted in amazing works.

The winners of the contest have been announced by realme, with Kumar Rishi and Rishabh Yadav securing the first position. Both students are postgraduates in communication design from the Delhi South campus. Krishna Priya U, an undergraduate in graphic and communication design from the Bangalore campus, secured the second position, and Neetusha Gheenah, a postgraduate in communication design from Delhi west campus, secured the third position.

The students who obtained the first position from Pearl Academy Delhi South campus have secured an internship with realme Design Studio, providing them with a valuable opportunity to work with a leading brand in the industry. The second and third winners will receive exciting prizes to recognise their exceptional talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Tao Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer, realme India said, "Through this contest, we have seen some excellent ideas from the participants, which reflect their creativity and passion for design."

The competition aimed to find the best amalgamation of technology and design as envisioned by today's young designers, and it received an overwhelming response from the participants. The young designers presented their innovative ideas and unique designs, reflecting their creativity, vision, and skills.

Aditi Srivastava, the president of Pearl Academy commented, “This project was an exceptional platform for emerging designers to hone their skills while contributing to a socially conscious and sustainable future.”

The 'Curve in Design' contest was an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their talent, gain exposure to the industry, and connect with leading professionals in the field. It provided a platform to nurture young talent and encourage them to explore their potential. The success of the competition reinforces the importance of such initiatives in promoting innovation, creativity, and design thinking among the youth.