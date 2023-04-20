Buying a phone for parents? Xiaomi to offer at-home support for senior citizens

As technology continues to advance, smartphones have become an increasingly common and essential part of life. While some seniors may initially feel intimidated by these devices, they can benefit greatly from using smartphones in a variety of ways. From staying connected with loved ones to managing their health and wellness, smartphones can offer a range of benefits that can improve their quality of life and help seniors maintain their independence. A smartphone opens so many avenues for senior citizens if they can unlock its true potential. Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi is hoping to facilitate the same by offering specialised at-home phone support services for their senior citizen users. As a part of this initiative, it will provide phone setup services for senior citizens.

The service will initially go live in 15 cities including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Pune. And for the first 30 days, as an introductory offer, the service is available for free for senior citizens who live within 20 kilometres of their nearest Xiaomi service centre.

How to avail the new service?

To avail the services, senior citizens will have to follow a few simple steps. They can choose their desired service by scanning a QR Code and filling in their personal details to proceed. Once the personal details are submitted, a Xiaomi service representative will contact the customer to verify the type of service and eligibility by checking their pin code. Once done, a Xiaomi service representative will be sent to the address provided by the caller. Customers can also raise tokens via a hotline 1800 103 6286 and Whatsapp number -- 8861826286. Other Xiaomi consumers too can avail the service by paying Rs 249 plus taxes.

Muralikrishnan B, President at Xiaomi India said, “At Xiaomi India, we strive to provide our customers with innovative and customised solutions to meet their evolving needs. This service is specifically designed for our senior citizen users who may not be able to visit the Service center for various reasons. By offering a limited period free of cost at-home service, we want to encourage our users to stay better connected with our teams and enable us to deliver a smooth service. We will continue to align our efforts in making our services accessible to a larger network of customers in the coming years.”