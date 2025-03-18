BYD unveils super-fast charging system, claims 470 km charge in just 5 minutes

BYD has introduced a breakthrough EV charging system that could revolutionise electric vehicle adoption by significantly cutting down charging times, making them nearly as fast as refuelling a traditional gasoline-powered car.

At a company event in Shenzhen on Monday, BYD Chairman and founder Wang Chuanfu announced that the new battery and charging technology, when tested on its latest Han L electric sedan, delivered an impressive 470 kilometres (292 miles) of range in just five minutes.

This game-changing innovation could help persuade sceptical drivers who have resisted EVs due to lengthy charging times.

BYD’s new Super e-Platform, which will underpin many of its future electric models, is set to outperform current industry standards. Comparisons to existing fast-charging networks highlight its potential impact:

• Tesla’s Superchargers can add 275 km of range in 15 minutes.

• Mercedes-Benz’s new CLA EV can reach 325 km in 10 minutes.

• BYD’s system outpaces both, delivering 470 km in just 5 minutes.

The Chinese EV leader is already making waves in 2025, achieving a record-breaking 318,000 passenger vehicle sales in February, a 161% increase from last year. The company, which exclusively produces hybrids and battery-electric vehicles, is solidifying its dominance in China’s massive auto market, where it holds nearly 15% market share.

Beyond just charging speeds, BYD is expanding into advanced driver-assistance technologies, integrating features like lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control into its more affordable EVs.

The company’s Super e-Platform could also pose a major competitive threat to Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), the world’s largest EV battery maker.

While Li Auto Inc. currently uses CATL’s cutting-edge battery technology to achieve 500 km of range in 12 minutes, BYD’s new system outpaces this with nearly 500 km in just 5 minutes.

With Tesla and Mercedes-Benz pushing advancements in EV charging, BYD’s latest breakthrough could set a new industry benchmark and put the Chinese automaker in an even stronger position in the global EV race.

As competition intensifies, the focus is shifting from battery range to charging efficiency, and BYD appears to be leading the charge.