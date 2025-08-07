Canon EOS R50 V Camera review: Is this the best vlogger camera in India?

The Canon EOS R50 V is a mirrorless camera designed with content creators in mind, and it shows. Compact, lightweight, and impressively capable, it offers a strong balance of performance and ease-of-use for first-time vloggers, YouTubers, and even casual travel photographers. At a starting price of ₹79,995 (kit with RF-S 14-30mm lens), it's positioned as one of the most accessible creator-focused cameras in the Indian market right now.

Video-first, and it shows

Canon hasn’t just slapped a “V” on the R50 and called it a day. This version rethinks ergonomics and usability from a video-centric perspective. It ditches the electronic viewfinder to keep things lightweight and instead doubles down on usability, like including dual record buttons, a flippy touchscreen, and even a side-mounted tripod socket for vertical shooting. These thoughtful tweaks make the R50 V particularly appealing for solo shooters and Instagram-first creators.

You get uncropped 4K at 30fps, cropped 4K at 60fps, and Full HD at up to 120fps, giving enough room for flexibility whether you’re shooting cinematic B-roll or quick handheld vlogs. Canon has also included Canon Log 3, which is a big plus for anyone looking to colour-grade their footage.

Autofocus that punches above its weight

The real magic here is the autofocus system. Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II brings near-instant subject tracking for faces, eyes, animals and even vehicles. For most creators, this means fewer ruined takes and a smoother overall experience when working without a crew.

Still shooter? You’re covered

Although it’s positioned as a video-first camera, the R50 V isn’t a slouch when it comes to stills. The 24.2MP APS-C sensor captures sharp, vibrant images with Canon’s signature colour science. That said, low-light performance is decent but not exceptional. Noise starts to creep in at higher ISO levels, and there’s no in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), which would’ve helped for handheld night shots or video walk-and-talks.

Design and handling

At just under 370g, the camera is featherlight, making it ideal for creators who are always on the move. The grip is slightly shallow for larger hands, but the overall form factor is comfortable for casual, prolonged use. It’s also compatible with Canon’s growing RF-S lens lineup, though do factor that into your budget if you're planning to go beyond the kit lens.

Verdict: Built for the now

In a time when creators are upgrading from phones to proper cameras, the Canon EOS R50 V hits a sweet spot. It’s simple enough for beginners, powerful enough for growth, and priced competitively for what it offers. The lack of IBIS and the cropped 4K at 60fps are minor trade-offs, but for the most part, it delivers where it matters.

If you're looking to level up your content without getting overwhelmed by pro gear, the R50 V might just be the best ₹80,000 you spend this year.