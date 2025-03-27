Canon EOS R50 V launched for ₹64,995: A compact cinema-grade camera for content creators

Canon has announced the launch of the EOS R50 V, an enhanced version of its popular EOS R50 mirrorless camera, tailored for content creators and video professionals. The new model brings improved video capabilities, a refined user experience, and seamless connectivity, positioning itself as a go-to device for aspiring filmmakers and digital storytellers.

The EOS R50 V builds upon its predecessor’s compact design while incorporating advanced video-centric features. The camera supports uncropped 4K 30p recording, Full HD 120p slow-motion capture, and an improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system for precise subject tracking. To enhance usability for creators, Canon has introduced a vari-angle LCD touchscreen, a high-quality microphone input, and built-in livestreaming support, making it easier for users to produce professional-grade content directly from the camera.

One of the standout features of the EOS R50 V is its advanced autofocus system, designed to detect and track subjects with high accuracy, even in challenging lighting conditions. The camera also offers vertical shooting capabilities, a must-have for social media content creators, and supports Canon’s RF lens lineup, providing flexibility for different shooting styles.

Alongside the EOS R50 V, Canon has also introduced the RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens. This ultra-wide zoom lens caters to vloggers and travel filmmakers, offering a versatile focal range with optical image stabilisation. The power zoom functionality allows for smooth transitions, making it particularly useful for video production.

In addition to the camera and lens launch, Canon unveiled the RF 20mm F1.4L VCM, a professional-grade ultra-wide-angle lens designed for hybrid still and video shooting. With its large f/1.4 aperture, the lens is ideal for low-light environments, astrophotography, and cinematic video work. It features Canon’s new Voice Coil Motor (VCM) autofocus system, ensuring silent and precise focus transitions. The RF 20mm F1.4L VCM is the first lens in its series to incorporate Blue Spectrum Refractive (BR) optics, significantly reducing chromatic aberration and enhancing image clarity.

Pricing and Availability

The EOS R50 V and RF 20mm F1.4L VCM will be available across Canon’s authorised retailers, with pricing details as follows: