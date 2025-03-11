'Youth is the future': Canon India invests in imaging innovation and societal empowerment

Canon India is reinforcing its commitment to the camera and imaging sector in India, a market of paramount global importance, even as it champions its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. In an exclusive interview at Canon's Skill Development and Livelihood Centre, Canon India President & CEO Toshiaki Nomura spoke to Business Today and detailed the company's strategy for sustained success in India's competitive imaging market, alongside its dedication to societal contribution underpinned by the Japanese philosophy of ‘Kyosei’.

Mr Nomura began by highlighting Canon's enduring legacy in imaging. “Canon started as a camera business,” he stated, acknowledging the brand's deeply rooted identity.

Addressing the competitive landscape, particularly the presence of fellow Japanese brands Sony and Fuji, Mr Nomura expressed confidence in Canon's enduring market position. He emphasised the company's continued reliance on “advanced technologies,” citing the recent integration of artificial intelligence into their camera systems. “Using our strong brand image and strong technology backgrounds, we continue to have a strong presence in the Indian market,” he asserted. Canon is not only maintaining its position in traditional DSLR cameras, but also strategically expanding its imaging offerings. Mr Nomura pointed to significant developments in the cinema camera segment, with the launch of products tailored for high-quality video production and filmmaking. B2B imaging solutions are also identified as a crucial area for future growth within the sector.

A key area of focus for Canon India is capturing the burgeoning market of content creators. Recognising the explosive growth of social media and online platforms, Mr Nomura acknowledged the critical role of content creators as a customer base. “Content creators are key customers for us,” he explained. He noted the natural progression of creators from smartphone photography to professional-grade cameras for those seeking to elevate their content. Canon is actively targeting these individuals, emphasising the superior image quality their cameras offer as a vital tool for standing out in the increasingly saturated digital realm. Marketing initiatives are designed to appeal to “youths who require high-quality images for their content creation,” said Mr Nomura, positioning Canon cameras as the essential equipment for impactful visual storytelling.

Mr Nomura underscored the strategic importance of India for Canon on a global scale, especially within the imaging industry. He highlighted India’s rapid economic expansion, youthful demographics, and ongoing infrastructure development as key factors driving market potential. “Globally, we see India as one of the most important markets in the world," he affirmed. Canon's ambition is clear: to not only secure market share, but to actively grow its imaging business in tandem with India's overall economic advancement.

Beyond its business objectives, Canon India remains deeply committed to its CSR initiatives, rooted in the ‘Kyosei’ philosophy – meaning "living and working together for the common good." Mr Nomura elaborated on how this philosophy translates into tangible action through Canon India’s CSR programmes, structured around the ‘Four Es’: Education, Eye care, Empowerment, and Environment.

The interview took place at Canon's Skill Development Centre in Mumbai, a prime example of Canon’s commitment to education and empowerment. These centres, established in Delhi and Mumbai, provide underprivileged youth aged 18-25 with valuable training in IT skills, English language proficiency, and essential life skills, aiming to enhance their employability. “Youth is the future for this country,” Mr Nomura stated, emphasising Canon’s desire to assist in grooming young individuals for a brighter future through meaningful job opportunities.

Another significant CSR initiative is the ‘Adopt a Village’ programme, a holistic approach to supporting underprivileged villages over a five-year period. This programme focuses on improving essential infrastructure, including solar lighting and sanitation facilities, renovating schools and providing computer equipment, ensuring access to clean drinking water, and offering vital eye care services. Furthermore, tree planting initiatives are undertaken to promote environmental sustainability within these communities.

Canon's most recent success with its ‘Adopt a Village’ programme is at Parivali Village, Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, where Canon celebrated four years of its adoption with the inauguration of the newly constructed rainwater harvesting facility and a recharge pit to address the issue of declining water levels in Maharashtra's regions.

Canon India, under the leadership of Toshiaki Nomura, is resolutely focused on its camera and imaging business in India, strategically innovating and targeting key market segments such as content creators to maintain its competitive edge. Simultaneously, Canon continues to uphold its ‘Kyosei’ philosophy in India through impactful CSR initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to both business growth and social responsibility in this vital global market.