Canon launches 4k remote camera systems, designed for cinematography and broadcasting industry

Reinforcing its commitment to the video production and broadcasting segment, Canon India has launched an innovative range of remote PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras in India. The new launches include the indoor CR-N100 remote PTZ camera and the outdoor, CR-X300 and CR-X500 remote PTZ cameras, featuring connectivity supporting a wide range of broadcasting avenues such as conference, sports broadcast, wild animal observation, theme parks and indoor event spaces.

PTZ cameras, known as pan-tilt-zoom cameras can pan horizontally, tilting vertically, and zooming, and an operator can control the camera remotely. While these cameras are used for video surveillance purposes in bigger premises, over the last few years, they have emerged as one of the best solutions for small-time film crews and OTT content creators to help create a high budget look on a limited filming budget. Given high-speed internet, lower subscription prices, and the even proliferation of hardware such as smartphones, the OTT platforms have experienced exponential growth in India and are constantly working towards creating original content.

Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, said, “As the demands of the sector undergo dynamic evolution year on year, we meticulously diversify and expand our portfolio to offer a comprehensive range of solutions that are tailored to today’s filmmakers and broadcasters. At Canon India, our steadfast commitment to research and innovation empowers us to proactively anticipate and meet customer needs effectively. This dedication is exemplified in our latest flexible PTZ cameras that comprehensively address operational and output requisites for broadcasters”.

The Canon indoor CR N100 is a high quality 4K PTZ camera with advanced autofocus, 20x optical zoom and multiple IP protocols with the option for intelligent Auto Tracking. It features an external sensor measuring subject distance and compares the point of focus with that determined by the Contrast AF system. This Auto Focus system is designed for delivering faster and more accurate focussing than conventional contrast AF, assisting the camera operator.

On the other hand, the CR X300 is an outdoor PTZ camera with IP65 rating with waterproof body and can perform in -15 degree to 40 degree C. It has a 1/2.3-inch Type CMOS Sensor, 20x optical zoom plus IP control and streaming capabilities and optional Auto Loop function (available via license). It also features a custom picture menu which allows for fine tuning of image settings in a wide range of shooting scenarios with other cameras such as Cinema EOS, for efficient workflow in a multi camera setup.

The CR X500 has been designed with 4K broadcast in mind and comes with a large 1-inch sensor that can capture and outputting 4K 50/60p footage with 4:2:2 colour space. The sensor also has improved image noise performance, increasing the camera’s versatility and image quality in low light situations. It also comes equipped with a 15x zoom lens allowing 25.5mm-382.5mm (35mm equivalent) focal length. Recognising the need for even longer reach, the CR-X500 also has a 30x Advanced Zoom mode in Full HD resolution that allows for greater digital zoom range if required. The camera is IP55 Rated with water and dust resistant housing.

While participating in the 32nd Broadcast India Show being held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai from October 8 to 10, where it introduced the new range, the company showcased a ‘Wall of Fame’ highlighting renowned and celebrated productions from Indian and International cinema shot using Cinema EOS Technology.

Also Read: Rs 3.3 lakh cr! Mukesh Ambani catches up, bridges huge gap in wealth with Gautam Adani