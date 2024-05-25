Canva aims to revolutionise business design with new enterprise subscription

The popular Australian design platform Canva is accelerating its focus on the enterprise market with the launch of Canva Enterprise, a new subscription service tailored to the rapidly growing demand and adoption by large organizations. For over a decade, Canva has been a free online visual communication and collaboration platform with premium features empowering everyone to design.

Already used by teams across 95% of Fortune 500 companies, the latest additions to Canva's workplace solutions mark a major step forward for the company's enterprise strategy and advance its position as a leader in visual communication.

"We are excited to introduce a revamped Canva experience and a suite of new products to empower every organisation to design,” said Melanie Perkins, co-founder and CEO of Canva. “As demand for visual content soars, navigating organizational complexity is more challenging than ever. We democratized the design ecosystem in our first decade and now look forward to unifying the fragmented ecosystems of design, AI, and workflow tools for every organization in our second decade.”

Canva Enterprise is designed with the idea that large organizations can create large quantities of visual content and scale internal collaboration with ease. It features more admin controls and security to keep assets safe and on-brand.

The Canva Enterprise focuses on scalable growth by offering increased seats along with scalable cloud storage to meet the needs of global organizations. With Canva Enterprise design, content production, AI and collaboration tools can all be found in one centralized account to scale impact while reducing cost and complexity. With advanced brand controls, Canva says brains can maintain manage access to elements and templates in Canva's library and control who can share content externally. Lastly, the company ensures enterprise level security with tools including MFA, SCIM, SSO, and Canva Shield, an advanced collection of Trust and Safety Tools, including indemnification for AI-generated content for eligible customers.

Canva’s latest Visual Economy Report found 92% of business leaders now expect employees in non-design roles to possess design skills. With the new products, Canva hopes to directly address this need by putting the power of design in the hands of 99% of employees without professional design training.

Along with the enterprise offering, Canva has upgraded its Magic Studio - the AI powered tools launched in October 2023. The new features include generating graphics, icons, and illustrations in a variety of styles from a text prompt, 3x higher quality presentations with improved AI design technology, converting any design to any custom doc - enter a prompt, or choose from new options like a video script, LinkedIn post, or presentation outline. It also supports applying brand colours and templates to an entire design in just one click, move, remove or edit any object in an image and AI-powered Highlights cuts a selection of eye-catching clips from longer videos, while Enhance Voice makes audio crystal clear by reducing background noise.



Canva has more than 185 million monthly active users and more than $2.3 billion in annualized revenue. In just over 18 months since the introduction of Canva’s workplace-focused Visual Suite, more than 95 million new users have joined the platform, a figure that first took the company nearly nine years to achieve.



