A sudden wave of outages hit several major online services on Friday afternoon, leaving users in India unable to access everything from design tools to instant grocery delivery platforms and brokerage services. The disruption appears to be widespread, affecting Canva, Blinkit, Downdetector, Zerodha, Angel One, Zepto and web hosting provider Hostinger within the same window.

Blinkit users were greeted with an in-app error reading “Something went wrong. Please try again later” along with an error code. Canva users attempting to load the platform encountered a basic white screen showing “500 Internal Server Error” with a Cloudflare footer, suggesting a potential upstream hosting or routing issue.

The outage was notable because Downdetector, the service that normally tracks such disruptions, was itself intermittently inaccessible. Many users reported being unable to check outage reports, compounding confusion around what had failed and why.

The situation escalated further when multiple brokerage platforms, including Zerodha and Angel One, also began experiencing downtime. Users on X complained of being unable to log in or place trades. Zepto, one of India’s fastest-growing quick commerce platforms, similarly displayed error screens, while Hostinger customers reported problems accessing hosted websites and dashboards.

Although Cloudflare has not issued any statement yet, the consistency of “500” errors across multiple platforms raised the possibility of a broader infrastructure-related incident affecting services that rely on similar routing or protection layers.

At the time of writing, companies have not provided detailed explanations for what caused the widespread disruptions. Some users report partial restoration on certain platforms, while others remain down.

Canva has said on X, "CDN provider, Cloudflare, is experiencing an outage that's impacting Canva. It’s not the experience we want for you and we’re working with them to get things back up and running. Thanks for your patience and understanding as we work to bring things back to normal."

UPDATE: The services seem to be up and running now.