Canva expands its footprint in India with localised content, AI-powered features, and education partnerships

Canva, the global online design platform, is doubling down on its presence in India, its fourth-largest market worldwide. With 666 million designs created in the country in 2024 alone, the company is ramping up efforts to localise its platform, introduce AI-driven tools, and deepen its education sector collaborations.

India has emerged as a significant user base for Canva, with a thriving community that includes 240,000+ freelancers, 11,000+ teachers on Facebook, and over 120 content creators. The most popular document types among Indian users include presentations, printables, and social media templates, with more than 139 million presentations designed on Canva in 2024.

Additionally, India ranks among the top three global markets for Canva Video and Canva Websites, with the Photo Background Remover emerging as the most used AI feature in the country.

As part of its 2025 expansion strategy, Canva plans to introduce more localised content, enhancing its collection of templates and design elements to cater specifically to Indian audiences. New additions will include:

• WhatsApp templates to enhance daily communication.

• Culturally relevant designs for religious events, life milestones, small business support, and social causes.

• Localised homepage in regional languages, making navigation and design more accessible for Indian users.

In addition, trending templates will be highlighted based on Indian seasonal events, such as Republic Day, Lohri, and the wedding season.

Canva’s CIO Survey 2024 revealed that AI-powered tools are increasingly shaping India’s digital workspace:

• 93% of Indian CIOs plan to increase investment in AI in 2024.

• 92% believe AI dramatically improves workplace efficiency.

• 89% of businesses have used AI-powered tools for visual content creation.

The rise of AI in hiring has also made digital portfolios a necessity. 83% of hiring managers in India prefer candidates with interactive digital portfolios, while 87% of job seekers have used generative AI to revise or craft resumes.

Canva is reinforcing its Canva for Education initiative, which provides free design tools to K-12 teachers, students, and eligible schools. The platform already has tens of thousands of Indian educators and students using its free tools to enhance creativity and learning.

In 2025, the company will deepen its partnerships with Indian state education departments to scale Canva’s adoption in classrooms, ensuring more students and teachers benefit from visual communication tools.

To make its platform even more accessible, Canva is set to officially launch its Hindi-language website in the coming months. Developed by local experts, the Hindi site aims to empower millions of Hindi-speaking users, educators, and businesses, ensuring seamless visual communication in their native language.

Understanding the diverse needs of Indian users, Canva has introduced flexible pricing plans, including:

• One-day plan: Priced at ₹69.

• Seven-day plan: Available for ₹149.