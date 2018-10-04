Caught on Video! UberEats delivery boy nibbles on food he had to deliver

An UberEats delivery man in Australia was spotted taking a bite from the very order he was supposed to deliver. While we can't say if he treated his previous orders similarly, this time his actions were caught on a home security camera.

In the video, we can see that the delivery man comes to the door and presses the bell. He seems curious about what's in the package. He then peeps into it and quietly pulls out a food item (most likely a fry) and eats it in an instant.

The incident happened in Melbourne, Australia and the entire video went viral triggering a debate. While many criticised the delivery man for stealing, a few were sympathetic to him, saying that he might have been paid less.

The reason behind what happened is not clear but Uber made a strong statement against it. The company asked their app users to report any such concerns. Food delivery partners that fail to comply with the company's quality standards may lose access to the app.

Their statement read, "Delivery partners using UberEats are expected to comply with the Uber Eats community guidelines which explain they can lose access to the app for tampering with orders. We encourage users of the app to contact us."