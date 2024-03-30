Centre issues warning over USB charger scam: Here's how to stay safe

The Centre has issued a stern warning to citizens, advising against the use of phone charging portals at commonly frequented public places like airports, cafes, hotels, and bus stands. The cautionary alert aims to raise awareness about the looming threat of the "USB charger scam", urging individuals to exercise vigilance while charging their devices on the go.

The USB charger scam presents a significant risk, as cyber criminals exploit the unsuspecting nature of individuals who rely on public charging stations. These malicious actors employ a tactic known as "juice-jacking", wherein they compromise USB charging ports to launch cyber attacks on connected devices.

Juice-jacking operates by enabling cyber criminals to steal sensitive user data or implant malware onto devices plugged into compromised charging points. When individuals innocently connect their devices to these compromised ports, they inadvertently expose themselves to potential data theft, malware installation, or even device hijacking for ransom demands.

To safeguard against such threats, it is imperative for individuals to adopt proactive measures:

1. Prefer Electrical Wall Outlets or Carry Personal Cables/Power Banks: Opt for traditional electrical wall outlets whenever possible, or alternatively, carry personal charging cables or power banks to avoid the use of public USB charging stations.

2. Secure or Lock Your Device and Avoid Pairing with Unknown Devices: Implement device security measures such as locking your device with a PIN or password, and refrain from pairing with unfamiliar or untrusted devices to mitigate the risk of unauthorised access or data compromise.

3. Consider Charging Your Phone When It Is Turned Off: Charging your device while it is powered off can reduce the risk of potential cyber attacks, as it minimises the device's exposure to external threats.

In the event of encountering cyber fraud or suspicious activity, individuals are encouraged to report incidents promptly. They can do so by visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in or contacting the authorities at 1930.