scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI working on Google Search rival: Report

Feedback

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI working on Google Search rival: Report

Microsoft's substantial investment in OpenAI over the years could provide the latter with a solid foundation for challenging established search engines

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Google Gemini vs OpenAI's ChatGPT Google Gemini vs OpenAI's ChatGPT

OpenAI, known for creating ChatGPT, is reportedly venturing into the web search segment. If the report turns out to be true, it could potentially challenge giants like Google. According to a source cited in a report by The Information, OpenAI is developing a web search product, possibly in collaboration with Bing, aiming to offer a more direct competition to Google. This move comes a year after Microsoft, a significant supporter of OpenAI, infused Bing with Copilot AI tools, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella boldly stating their intention to challenge Google's dominance in the search market.

The landscape of web search is not particularly crowded, with Google ruling the roost with the majority market share. OpenAI's new search tool is speculated to leverage Bing's search capabilities, suggesting a close collaboration between Microsoft and OpenAI. While the specifics of this tool, such as whether it will be a standalone product or integrated into ChatGPT, remain unclear, its development indicates OpenAI's ambition to redefine search with a more conversational, context-aware approach.

Microsoft's substantial investment in OpenAI over the years could provide the latter with a solid foundation for challenging established search engines that primarily rely on keywords and links. However, whether OpenAI's foray into search will significantly shift user preferences away from traditional options like Google remains to be seen, given users' tendencies to stick with familiar tools.

Also read: Google One AI Premium Plan vs ChatGPT Plus: Which one is better for you?

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 15, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement