ChatGPT-maker OpenAI working on Google Search rival: Report

OpenAI, known for creating ChatGPT, is reportedly venturing into the web search segment. If the report turns out to be true, it could potentially challenge giants like Google. According to a source cited in a report by The Information, OpenAI is developing a web search product, possibly in collaboration with Bing, aiming to offer a more direct competition to Google. This move comes a year after Microsoft, a significant supporter of OpenAI, infused Bing with Copilot AI tools, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella boldly stating their intention to challenge Google's dominance in the search market.

The landscape of web search is not particularly crowded, with Google ruling the roost with the majority market share. OpenAI's new search tool is speculated to leverage Bing's search capabilities, suggesting a close collaboration between Microsoft and OpenAI. While the specifics of this tool, such as whether it will be a standalone product or integrated into ChatGPT, remain unclear, its development indicates OpenAI's ambition to redefine search with a more conversational, context-aware approach.

Microsoft's substantial investment in OpenAI over the years could provide the latter with a solid foundation for challenging established search engines that primarily rely on keywords and links. However, whether OpenAI's foray into search will significantly shift user preferences away from traditional options like Google remains to be seen, given users' tendencies to stick with familiar tools.

