China sets ambitious goal to develop lifelike humanoid robots by 2025

China, known for its ambitions in cutting-edge technologies like AI and quantum computing, has now set its sights on an exciting new realm – lifelike robots. According to a blueprint unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and reported by Bloomberg, China aims to produce its first humanoid robots by 2025.

In this endeavour, the Chinese government plans to nurture young companies focused on humanoid robotics, set industry standards, develop talent in this domain, and foster deeper international cooperation. Following this policy guidance, shares of Chinese robotics companies experienced a surge, indicating the enthusiasm surrounding this new development.

This move by China adds another dimension to the ongoing technological race between the world's two largest economies, especially in the fields of semiconductor chips and hardware. Up until now, American companies such as Tesla Inc. and Boston Dynamics have enjoyed an edge in humanoid robot technology.

China, being the world's top electronics manufacturer, has set its sights on breakthroughs in areas like environment sensing, motion control, and machine-to-human interaction capabilities over the next two years. The government is actively promoting the use of artificial intelligence in robotics and has called for increased research into the development of dexterous robot hands, arms, and feet.

While the policy document lacks specific details, it is brimming with ambition. China has set a goal for humanoid robots to possess the ability to think, learn, and innovate by 2027. Additionally, there are plans to establish a reliable industry supply chain system to support the production of these advanced robots.

The announcement had a notable impact on the stock market. Shares of companies like Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Co. and Miracle Automation Engineering Co. surged by the daily limit of 10%. Siasun Robot & Automation Co. and Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. also experienced significant advancements.

The future envisioned for humanoid robots is one where they will increasingly handle tasks currently performed by humans, from mundane activities like picking groceries to working in hazardous environments. While some US companies are already leading in this field, with Tesla developing its "Optimus" humanoid robot and Boston Dynamics' Atlas capable of performing acrobatic backflips, China's entry into this domain signals a new chapter in the global robotics industry.

South Korea's Hyundai notably acquired control of Boston Dynamics in a $1.1 billion deal three years ago, and this year, a California startup named Figure raised $70 million for the development of humanoid robots. As China accelerates its pursuit of lifelike robots, it is evident that the world will witness significant developments and innovations in this futuristic technology in the coming years.

What are humanoid robots?

Humanoid robots are advanced robotic systems designed to resemble the human body in terms of structure and mobility. They are typically equipped with a human-like appearance, including a head, torso, arms, and legs, and are capable of performing tasks that imitate human movements and actions. These robots are often created to interact with the environment in a way that is similar to how humans do, and they may have the ability to walk, talk, and manipulate objects with a high degree of dexterity.

In the field of robotics and artificial intelligence, humanoid robots are used for various purposes, such as research and development, human-robot interaction studies, and even practical applications in industries like healthcare, education, and entertainment. They are designed to bridge the gap between machines and humans, making them more adaptable to human environments and tasks.

