Merry Christmas 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, SMS and WhatsApp stickers

Christmas 2023 is here! This festival is celebrated all across the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. To celebrate this occasion, people light up Christmas tree, become secret santa to other people to surprise them with gifts, sing carols, eat lots of cake and more. This year, in case you are not with your loved ones, you can wish them online.

How to share Christmas WhatsApp stickers

To share Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers with your loved ones, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS) and search for ‘Christmas WhatsApp stickers’ or something on similar lines You will see a list of apps from which you can choose to install a couple, as per your choice Once installed, open the app and tap on “+” symbol or “add” button in front of your preferable sticker packs Now open WhatsApp chat of the concerned contact and open the stickers section from the keyboard You can now simply tap and send these Christmas-themed stickers to anyone on WhatsApp.

Top 25 Christmas 2023 messages

Wishing you a Christmas filled with warm smiles, twinkling lights, and delicious cheer! Merry Christmas! May your stocking overflow with joy, your heart brim with love, and your belly be full of Christmas cake. Merry Christmas! Ho ho ho! It's Christmas! Wishing you a day filled with laughter, good company, and all the magic of the season. Forget the milk and cookies, Santa knows you deserve happiness all year round. Merry Christmas! May the spirit of Christmas fill your home with warmth, your table with abundance, and your heart with happiness. Merry Christmas! Here's to spreading cheer and festive cheer! Wishing you a joyous Christmas filled with love and laughter. Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! Wishing you a Christmas filled with carols, cakes , merriment, and memories to cherish. Let's deck the halls and sing carols loud! Wishing you a Christmas brimming with joy and holiday spirit. Sending you snowflakes of love, kisses of cinnamon, and wishes for a Christmas as wonderful as you are. May your Christmas be merry and bright, with presents galore and twinkling lights! Wishing you a magical day. From snowman smiles to gingerbread dreams, wishing you a Christmas filled with happiness that truly gleams. Forget the naughty list, you're on the nice list of my heart! Sending you warm wishes and festive cheer this Christmas. May your Christmas be wrapped in love, tied with hope, and delivered with a sleigh full of blessings. Merry Christmas! Wishing you a Christmas sprinkled with sugar plums, topped with mistletoe kisses, and baked with the warmth of love. Let's raise a glass of eggnog to friends, family, and the magic of Christmas! Wishing you a joyous and merry day. May the joy of giving, the warmth of togetherness, and the sparkle of lights fill your Christmas with happiness and love. Wishing you a Christmas as cozy as a fireside chat, as delicious as gingerbread cookies, and as joyful as a child opening presents. May your Christmas be as merry as a snowman with a carrot nose, as bright as a twinkling star, and as warm as a mug of hot cocoa. Wishing you a Christmas filled with peace on earth, goodwill towards men, and maybe a few gifts from Santa too! Sending you warm thoughts and festive cheer from a distance. May your Christmas be filled with love, laughter, and memories to cherish. Let's make this Christmas a time to remember, filled with carols, laughter, and moments that make our hearts glow. Wishing you a Christmas filled with blessings, big and small, and a joyful New Year to follow! Merry Christmas! Remember, you are the reason for the season, so spread your light and shine bright! On this special day, let's celebrate the true meaning of Christmas - love, hope, and giving. May your Christmas be filled with acts of kindness and compassion. Merry Christmas! Sending you warm wishes for a Christmas filled with the joy of giving back to your community. May your Christmas be a time to share your blessings with those in need. Merry Christmas!

Also Read:

ISRO plans to launch India’s first International Space Station by 2028, says S Somanath

Money laundering probe: ED arrests three more officials of Vivo