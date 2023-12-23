ISRO plans to launch India’s first International Space Station by 2028, says S Somanath

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) unveiled its grand vision for the future of space exploration, announcing plans to launch India's maiden international space station by 2028. S Somanath, the chairman of ISRO, disclosed this groundbreaking initiative during an event held in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Addressing a cohort of young scientists at the Bhartiya Vigyan Sammelan, a collaborative effort between Vigyan Bharti (Vibha) and the Gujarat government, Somanath articulated the ambitious timeline for the launch of the initial module of the International Space Station (ISS). “Within the next five years, our inaugural module of the international space station will be propelled into orbit,” he declared. The first module, a robotic marvel, is projected to weigh a substantial 8 tonnes.

In a proud proclamation, Somanath affirmed, “India is poised to establish its very own 'Bharat Space Station' during the Amrit Kal.” All India Radio News relayed this momentous declaration made by the ISRO chairman.

This colossal endeavour also involves the development of a novel rocket by ISRO, capable of shouldering an impressive load ranging between 20 to 1,215 tonnes. Currently, India's rocket technology is equipped to transport only 10 tonnes, indicating a significant leap in capacity.

Positioned as a pivotal cornerstone for forthcoming ISRO missions, the ISS is slated to serve as a launching pad for greater space exploration. Harnessing these advancements, ISRO is also charting a course to dispatch astronauts into space as part of the ISS mission, aiming for this milestone by 2035.

Somanath also provided an update on the Aditya L-1 mission, an ambitious venture aimed at studying the solar atmosphere. “Aditya is anticipated to reach the L-1 point on January 6,” he announced. He further assured that the world would witness the captivating video of Aditya's entry into L-1.

This historic mission, India's inaugural space-based observatory designed to explore the Sun from a halo orbit L1, embarked on its journey on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota.

He added, "Upon successful placement at the L1 point, Aditya-L1 will diligently collect crucial data over the next five years, essential not only for India but for the global scientific community. This wealth of information will significantly enhance our understanding of solar dynamics and its impact on life as we know it."