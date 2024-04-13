AI in legal research is "game-changer"; offers unmatched efficiency, accuracy: CJI

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emphasised the crucial role of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), in reshaping legal research and the judiciary while stressing the imperative of ethical considerations in its integration.

In a keynote address at the Indo-Singapore Judicial Conference, Chandrachud praised the conference's revolutionary focus on technology and its potential to catalyse crucial dialogues at the crossroads of technology and the judiciary.

He acknowledged the profound impact of judicial dialogues in fostering cross-cultural exchange and mutual learning among diverse legal systems.

Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between India and Singapore, Chandrachud commended both nations for their commitment to upholding the rule of law and promoting access to justice.

He lauded Singapore's emergence as a global technology and innovation hub, citing its adoption of cutting-edge initiatives such as online dispute resolution platforms and electronic filing systems.

"... Additionally, the Singapore International Commercial Court leverages technology to facilitate international dispute resolution, offering efficient and cost-effective solutions for resolving cross-border commercial disputes," he further said.

The CJI praised India's strides in leveraging technology to modernise its judiciary, particularly through initiatives like the e-Courts project.

"...By reducing administrative burdens and automating routine tasks, e-Courts enhance the speed and efficiency of legal proceedings, ultimately improving access to justice for all citizens," Chandrachud said.

Time to embrace power of technology

The Chief Justice also highlighted the transformative potential of AI in legal research, describing it as a "game-changer" that empowers legal professionals with unmatched efficiency and accuracy. He elucidated specific instances where AI, notably ChatGPT, had been utilised in court adjudication, citing examples from Colombia and India.

"Additionally, the Supreme Court of India introduced live transcription services, an initiative aimed at enhancing accessibility to legal information. This initiative has been particularly impactful in addressing linguistic diversity, as live transcription services translate judicial proceedings into 18 regional languages and Hindi, ensuring that legal information is accessible to citizens across India," he said,

However, Chandrachud cautioned against overlooking the ethical, legal, and practical considerations associated with AI integration into court proceedings.

"The integration of AI in modern processes including court proceedings raises complex ethical, legal, and practical considerations that demand a thorough examination. The use of AI in court adjudication presents both opportunities and challenges that warrant nuanced deliberation," he asserted.

He noted the importance of transparency, accountability, and fairness in AI utilisation, highlighting concerns about potential errors and biases inherent in AI systems.

"The full realisation of AI's potential hinges on global collaboration and cooperation," Chandrachud said.

In his concluding remarks, the CJI noted that the advancement of technology and AI is inevitable.

"It holds the potential to significantly change professions and make service delivery more accessible to people. In the field of law, this translates to the potential for AI to expedite and streamline justice delivery. The era of maintaining the status quo is behind us; it is time to embrace evolution within our profession and explore how we can harness the processing power of technology to its fullest within our institutions," he said.

Aiming to explore the intersection of technology and the legal system, particularly focusing on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the judiciary, the Supreme Court organised a two-day conference on Technology and Dialogue between the Supreme Courts of India and Singapore on April 13 and 14.

(With inputs from ANI)