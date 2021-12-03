Clubhouse adds 13 new languages, introduces 'Topics' for better club discoverability

After adding support for 13 local languages earlier this year, Clubhouse has announced the addition of 13 more languages. Along with what it calls its second phase of language localisation, Clubhouse has also added a new tool called ‘Topics’.

In an effort to make the platform more easily accessible to users and cut across language barriers, Clubhouse has added support for 13 new languages on the Android version of the app. These include Arabic, Bengali, Farsi/Persian, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Marathi, Nepali, Somali, Thai, Turkish, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba.

These 13 languages join the 13 other languages Clubhouse had added to its platform earlier this year including French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu.

“We’ve heard from many of you that language localisation has helped you grow as creators and we’re excited to continue seeing new party hats from different corners of the world joining your rooms,” Clubhouse said in a statement.

The company also added that support for these 13 new languages is going to roll out on iOS soon and more languages are going to be added on as well.

The other update the platform has rolled out is an update to the feature that was formerly known as ‘Interests’. This feature is now going to be called ‘Topics’ instead and will cover a broader, better list of topics that will “make it easier to discover rooms and clubs, as well as the option to display topics you follow on your profile on your profile so people can quickly see what you’re all about”.

As Clubhouse explained, Topics will help users find rooms, clubs, and people with shared passions or relevant expertise. Last week Business Today had reported how many users have found Clubhouse’s discoverability algorithm rather confusing so far, with the rooms and topics being automatically suggested when one fired up the app, and which were not aligned to the users’ interests.

This new feature should help improve the kind of rooms that are suggested and also make it easier to find rooms that users might be interested in. It remains to be seen how effective this is going to be in practice.

The platform says that topics have also been made more “detailed and granular” allowing users to dive in and search for exactly what they are looking for. The new Topic pages will showcase the top search results, rooms, clubs, and people related to each Topic making it easier for you to follow them.



The new Topic update is rolling out to Android and iOS. The platform also hinted that they are working on a feature that will allow users to create their own topics.

