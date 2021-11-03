Clubhouse adds 13 new languages; ropes in Anirudh Deshmukh as first Indian icon

US-based social media app Clubhouse has added 13 new languages to expand its reach across frontiers. These languages are Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, French, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazilian), German, and Spanish. Clubhouse will provide support for iOS and additional languages for users globally.

“We’re very happy to say that today, all of that is changing, as we are rolling out our first wave of local language support. We’re starting on Android with thirteen new languages launching immediately – including French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish, Tamil and Telugu,” said Clubhouse Head of International Aarthi Ramamurthy.

“We’ll be adding support for iOS and additional languages soon, so that people from Mumbai and Paris to Sao Paulo and Jakarta can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels a bit more native to them,” she added.

The social media app has roped in Anirudh Deshmukh as its icon. Deshmukh is the first Indian to be onboarded as the app icon for Clubhouse. Based in Mumbai, Anirudh is an architect-turned-singer, songwriter and composer. He joined Clubhouse at the beginning of this year and had launched his club where he hosts a show called Late Night Jam.

On this show, Deshmukh encourages budding artists from the world to take the stage and share their music, poetry and life experiences, as per Clubhouse.

Also read: Microsoft joins 'Metaverse' club, gears for early 2022 launch; check out details