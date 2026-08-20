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CMF Buds Neo launched in India at Rs 1,999 with 35 dB ANC, 52-hour battery life

CMF Buds Neo launched in India at Rs 1,999 with 35 dB ANC, 52-hour battery life

CMF has expanded its audio lineup in India with Buds Neo, bringing the brand’s design-focused approach to a more accessible price point for everyday wireless audio users.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 3:23 PM IST
CMF Buds Neo launched in India at Rs 1,999 with 35 dB ANC, 52-hour battery lifeCMF Buds Neo brings ANC, long battery life and a distinctive design to Indian users.

CMF has launched its latest wireless earbuds in India, expanding its audio lineup with a new entry-level offering. Called the CMF Buds Neo, the TWS are positioned as the brand’s most accessible entry point into the CMF ecosystem.

The company says the new model is designed to bring its approach to design, functionality, and everyday audio to a wider audience. The Buds Neo will go on sale in India from August 26, with the company also revealing an exclusive launch price.

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Distinctive design and sound

The CMF Buds Neo features a square charging case with a tactile circular dial and contrasting two-tone colours. A built-in lanyard hole makes the case easier to carry with a strap. The earbuds will be available in Black, White and Dark Blue.

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At the centre of the audio experience is a 12.4mm dynamic driver designed to deliver deeper bass. A titanium-coated PET dome is aimed at keeping vocals and details clear, while a PEEK + PU surround allows the driver to move more freely.

The earbuds also support static spatial audio for a wider sound field. The earbuds come with six professionally tuned EQ presets, including Pop, Rock, Electronic, Classical and Enhance Vocals. Through the Nothing X app, you can also create a Custom EQ profile and enable Bass Enhancement at 50% or 100%.

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ANC, connectivity and battery

For quieter listening, the Buds Neo offer up to 35 dB Active Noise Cancellation with three levels. Adaptive ANC can automatically adjust the balance as your surroundings change.

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For calls, four HD microphones - two on each earbud - work with Clear Voice Technology to help keep voices clear outdoors and while travelling.

The earbuds offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC off, while the charging case extends total playback to up to 52 hours. With ANC on, total playback is up to 30 hours. A 10-minute fast charge can provide up to 5.5 hours of playback. Each earbud has a 45mAh battery, while the case has a 460mAh battery and takes about 70 minutes to fully charge via USB-C.

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The earbuds support 120ms low-latency gaming mode, dual-device connection, customisable touch controls, Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. Bluetooth 6.0 is supported, with compatibility for Android 6.0 and above and iOS 13 and above.

Price and availability

CMF has launched Buds Neo as its most accessible entry point into the CMF ecosystem. In India, the CMF Buds Neo will be available from August 26 at an exclusive launch price of ₹1,999 through Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 3:23 PM IST
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