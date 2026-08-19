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Google Pixel 11 ads accidentally tease a mysterious fitness tracker alongside Pixel Watch 5

Google Pixel 11 ads accidentally tease a mysterious fitness tracker alongside Pixel Watch 5

Google's Pixel 11 advertisements have unexpectedly shown an unidentified fitness tracker, sparking speculation that the company could be preparing a new Fitbit wearable with a display.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 4:50 PM IST
Google Pixel 11 ads accidentally tease a mysterious fitness tracker alongside Pixel Watch 5Google Pixel 11 ads appear to show an unannounced fitness tracker alongside Pixel Watch 5.

Google's latest Pixel 11 marketing campaign has attracted attention beyond its new smartphones and the Pixel Watch 5. Two YouTube advertisements seen by some users feature an unfamiliar wearable that does not appear to match any of Google's officially announced fitness devices.

The small tracker has a display and briefly appears alongside Google's latest Pixel products, raising questions about whether the company could be preparing another wearable.

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A new tracker appears in Pixel 11 ads

The two advertisements showcase Google's refreshed hardware lineup. One features two Pixel 11 phones alongside the Pixel Watch 5 in Fog finishes, while another highlights the devices in different green finishes.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Pixel 11 Pro XL: Specs, features and India availability compared

In both ads, however, a small screen-equipped tracker can be seen. It has an oblong display showing what appears to be a condensed version of the Pixel Watch 5 interface. Screenshots shared by users on Reddit show the same wearable appearing in multiple advertisements, while another user has reportedly spotted it as well.

The repeated appearance has fuelled speculation about the device, although Google has not confirmed whether it is an upcoming product or identified what it is.

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Could it be a new Fitbit Charge?

The mysterious wearable has a shape that resembles the pebble-like Fitbit Air, Google's screen-free fitness tracker. However, the presence of a display makes its design more closely resemble the Fitbit Charge series.

That has led to speculation that the device could be a successor to the Fitbit Charge 6, which launched in 2023. Google has not announced a Charge 7, and there are currently no confirmed details about such a device.

Must Read: Google Fitbit Air launching in India this October: Features and specifications confirmed

If the mystery tracker does become a product, it could potentially sit between the screen-free Fitbit Air and the more feature-rich Pixel Watch 5. That could give you another option if you want fitness tracking and a display without opting for a full smartwatch.

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Google has not confirmed the wearable

For now, the unidentified device should be treated as a curiosity rather than a confirmed upcoming release. Its appearance in Google's promotional material has sparked speculation, but the company has not revealed its name, specifications or launch plans.

The Fitbit Air remains Google's latest screen-free fitness tracker. It launched in the US earlier this year and is scheduled to arrive in India in October.

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Published on: Aug 19, 2026 4:50 PM IST
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