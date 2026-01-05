CMF Headphone Pro and Watch 3 Pro India launch confirmed: Here's what we know

CMF by Nothing is expanding its portfolio in the AIoT lineup with the launch of its first over-ear headphones, the CMF Headphone Pro, and the new Watch 3 Pro, in India. The company has officially teased its India launch, which says it's “coming soon” to the market. Alongside the India launch announcement, CMF has also revealed the design and colour variants of both devices, providing a small glimpse into how these wearables will look.

Advertisement

CMF Headphone Pro and Watch 3 Pro launch in India

CMF has shared a post via its Instagram handle, revealing the Headphone Pro and Watch 3 Pro design and teasing its India launch. The headphones were first announced back in September 2025, and the Watch 3 Pro in July 2025, but they had yet to make an India debut, creating curiosity over their performance and features.

As per the small video, the CMF Headphone Pro flaunts an attractive design in three colours: Blue, Black, and White. Whereas the CMF Watch 3 Pro was showcased in White, Black, and the signature Orange colourways. The new watch will succeed the Watch 2 Pro, which gained much recognition for its unique design, UI, and features. Considering CMF’s nature, both devices may support accessories, allowing users to experiment with colours and design.

Advertisement

While the launch in India is confirmed, CMF has yet to reveal an official launch date. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple more days to confirm their specifications, features, and price to know if these new devices will again disrupt the budget premium segment against rivals.