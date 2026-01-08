CMF Headphone Pro launch date in India announced: Here’s what to expect

CMF, which has now become an independent brand in India, is launching its first over-ear headphones, the CMF Headphone Pro, in the country. The company started teasing the product this week, and now it has officially revealed the India launch date. With the headphones, CMF plans to expand its audio portfolio, positioning itself as a major player in the "affordable premium" segment. Here’s what the CMF Headphone Pro is expected to offer, reportedly at an affordable price.

CMF Headphone Pro launch date in India

The CMF Headphone Pro will be unveiled on January 13, 2026, in India. The headphone is teased in three colour variants: Grey, Black, and Green, in India. However, the company has yet to reveal its specifications and features. It should be noted that the CMF Headphone Pro was launched in the global market in September 2025. Now, we expect the feature to remain the same, without any major changes.

CMF Headphone Pro: What to expect

Based on the CMF Headphone Pro global variant, it features 40mm drivers for crisp and immersive sound quality. The headphones also offer active noise cancellation (ANC), which is said to block up to 40dB of ambient noise. It also features an Energy Slider to control bass and treble, and a quick access button. Similar to Nothing Headphone 1, the CMF Headphone Pro features a roller button. The global variant also offers LDAC audio codecs and Hi-Res audio. In terms of pricing, the CMF Headphone Pro is priced $99 (about Rs. 8,000) in the US. However, the Indian price is yet to be revealed.