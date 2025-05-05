CMF Phone 2 Pro sale starts today; check prices, offers and more

Nothing's newest smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, goes on sale today, 5 May at 12 noon. The device, launched last week on 28 April, has improved quite a bit over its predecessor.

CMF Phone 2 Pro price and offers

The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes in two storage variants: 8+128GB model which starts at ₹18,999, and the 8+256GB model which is priced at ₹20,999. However, as part of launch day offers, users can get ₹2,000 off, bringing the price down to ₹16,999 (including all offers) for the 8+128GB variant and ₹18,999 for the 8+256 GB Variant (including all offers). This makes it a great deal, providing excellent value for money in a very competitive price segment. It is important to note that these offers are only available on launch day, i.e. 5 May.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Features

The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display, packed inside a slimmer 7.8mm chassis, weighing 185g. It comes in three finishes: White, Black, Orange and Light Green. There are screws on the back that can be taken out and a universal back cover can be added, which adds MagSafe capabilities and allowers users to attach accessories like a wallet, power banks, as well as additional camera lenses like fish eye and macro cameras.

It has a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3000 nits peak brightness. It's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, with 8GB on-device RAM.

CMF Phone 2 Pro features a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Camera performance is decent for the price, but it can be improved, and likely will be, with software updates. It has a 5000mAh battery, with a 33W charger in the box, and has Nothing OS 3.2 based on Android 15.