Compaq launches HUEQ A series of smart TVs powered by webOS

Compaq has launched HUEQ A series of smart TVs powered by webOS. These TVs feature an edge-to-edge screen design.

“Collaborating with a brand like Compaq, which has created a strong market presence for making high-quality televisions easily available for the masses, is certainly a major step in line with our business objectives,” said Sandeep Chaudhary, Founder of Ossify Group.

The Compaq HUEQ A series consists of five smart TVs with screen sizes ranging from 32 to 55 inches. These TVs are now available on various omnichannel platforms. The TVs are priced in the range of Rs 10,999 to Rs 29,999.

“Viewing the massive market acceptance and popularity of the Compaq smart televisions, we have now taken a step ahead and introduced the new range of HUEQ A smart TVs. It is my firm belief that, like our earlier products, Compaq’s new series of Smart TVs will soon become the favourite pick for Indian consumers,” adds Chaudhary.

The HUEQ A series uses WebOS which offers a range of features and applications for access to personalized content recommendations.

The new Compaq smart TVs offer a colour range of 1.07 billion and a peak brightness of 400 nits. These TVs are designed with Hybrid log-gamma (HLG).

The smart TVs come with a magic remote that offers one-touch access and Universal Control. With Universal Control, viewers can manage all connected devices like set-top boxes, Blu-Ray/DVD players, soundbars, and OTT platforms. Popular OTT platforms are pre-installed on the TVs.