'Condemn this historic evil': Google CEO Sundar Pichai vouches to fight antisemitism in workplace

Pichai shared the link to a pledge posted by ADL, an 'anti-hate organization' with the mission 'to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.'

SUMMARY
  • Sundar Pichai had also issued a statement against the attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas
  • Pichai signed a pledge and committed to raise awareness and take a stand against the 'historic evil' of antisemitism
  • Google has around 2,000 employees in Israel spread across two offices

Google CEO Sundar Pichai posted a statement about the rise of antisemitism in workplace at the time of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. He signed a pledge and commitment to raise awareness and take a stand against the 'historic evil'. Pichai shared the link to a pledge posted by ADL, an 'anti-hate organization' with the mission “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.”

Sundar Pichai had also issued a statement against the attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas.  

Google has around 2,000 employees in Israel spread across two offices. The company has been trying to connect to their employees to provide assistance. 

Other IT company heads have also been vocal about the attack led by Hamas killing Israeli civilians in the hundreds. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claimed that the company is also trying to help its around 3,000 employees present in Israel. 

Elon Musk has also been very vocal about the surprise attacks that were carried out in Israel. He also took a dig against Iranian leader Ali Khamenei for defending Hamas terrorist group's attack on Israel. The tech leader has been pleading both sides to avoid further violence. 

Published on: Oct 12, 2023, 8:35 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
