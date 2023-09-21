CPCBIV+ standards will push genset industry toward sustainability: Cummins India

Cummins India is pushing the sustainability agenda to ensure that its products meet the CPCBIV+ emission norms, which were implemented on July 1 for diesel gensets. Developed by the company’s power systems team, the first step was the launch of gensets the same month that were CPCBIV+ compliant. The norms have been laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and is considered one of the most stringent emission norms for power generation engines.

“We have transformed these machines from simple mechanical devices into sophisticated electronic technologies integrated with intelligent control systems, advanced exhaust treatment systems, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities,” says Shveta Arya, Business Head (Power Systems), Cummins India. It is estimated that this has resulted in a 90 per cent reduction in particulate matter (PM) and harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions from genset exhaust compared to the current CPCB II norms. “This not only enables our customers in meeting their diverse back-up power needs but also helps them contribute toward reducing emissions.”

Cummins India views climate change as a big challenge. “Globally, there is a growing awareness and urgency about climate and environmental issues like air quality, fossil fuel use, emissions reduction, and resource preservation. The shift to a low-carbon economy is vital to our way of life, and our industry plays a key role in this transition,” says Arya. To the company, sustainability is essential for long-term success, growth, and business resilience. “The G20 New Delhi declaration on climate change actions stands as a clear testament to the positive outcomes and consensus achieved in these endeavours.”

According to Arya, the CPCBIV+ standards will push the Indian genset industry toward sustainability and pave the way for further technological advancements and innovation. “This significant shift also presents us with incredible opportunities to offer superior performance, fuel efficiency and reliability to our customers,” she says. From a company point of view, sustainability is an ongoing journey with the objective being to look for ways to reduce environmental impact and increase energy efficiency. “We must enhance the overall sustainability of our products and operations and want to continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies.” The way forward will be about balancing economic growth and decarbonization. “We are committed to partnering with the government on both these fronts,” adds Arya.

