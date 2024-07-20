scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
CrowdStrike-sponsored Mercedes Formula 1 team hit by sponsor's own IT glitch at Hungarian Grand Prix

Feedback

CrowdStrike-sponsored Mercedes Formula 1 team hit by sponsor's own IT glitch at Hungarian Grand Prix

Despite the initial disruption, Mercedes swiftly resolved the issue, thanks to prompt action from CrowdStrike.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mercedes F1 team hit by CrowdStrike glitch Mercedes F1 team hit by CrowdStrike glitch

In a bizarre turn of events, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 team found itself momentarily entangled in the widespread IT outage caused by its own sponsor, cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike.

The outage, stemming from a faulty content update for Windows, wreaked havoc on Microsoft users globally, causing the dreaded "blue screen of death" and disrupting operations for countless businesses and organisations. Even international flights were grounded amidst the chaos.

Related Articles

For the Mercedes F1 team, the timing couldn't have been worse. As they prepared for the Hungarian Grand Prix Free Practice 1 session, team members were met with the same blue-screened computers plaguing users worldwide, a moment of irony captured in a widely circulated photo showing those same team members sporting CrowdStrike-branded t-shirts.

CrowdStrike attributed the outage to "a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts," assuring users that it was not a security breach or cyberattack.

Despite the initial disruption, Mercedes swiftly resolved the issue, thanks to prompt action from CrowdStrike.

"We applied some fixes this morning, which we did immediately with CrowdStrike's support, and our operations at the track were unaffected," a Mercedes spokesperson told Business Insider.

Mercedes were affected by the global Crowdstrike outage today during FP1 👀 pic.twitter.com/sPgPPhLpWV

 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 20, 2024, 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement