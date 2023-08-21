Cybercrime in Bengaluru: Two women duped of Rs 6.6 lakh to work-from-home jobs scam

The surge in cybercrimes continues unabated as technology advances, enabling cybercriminals to devise increasingly sophisticated tactics to defraud unsuspecting individuals. In a recent incident highlighting the alarming rise in online fraud, two women residing in Bengaluru fell victim to an elaborate scam, losing a staggering sum of Rs 6.6 lakh on August 15. The perpetrators exploited the allure of work-from-home opportunities to carry out the scam, as reported by The Times of India.

In the first case, a 32-year-old senior HR manager, employed by a private firm, received an enticing text message on her mobile device offering lucrative work-from-home prospects. Eager to explore this novel avenue, the resident of Nandini Layout in north Bengaluru promptly responded to the message. Subsequently, she was instructed to furnish personal details online and tasked with a series of assignments.

After successfully completing the designated tasks, the woman was informed that for every Rs 5,000 she deposited, she would earn a reward of Rs 7,000. Enamored by the prospect, she invested around Rs 6 lakh in the endeavour. To her dismay, she later realised that she had been ensnared by the cybercriminals and fell prey to their deception.

The second case involved a 29-year-old homemaker from Andrahalli who disclosed to Cubbon Park police that she too had been victimised. Her husband had initiated contact on her behalf through a messaging app, sharing her contact details. This initiated a chain of events where a woman identifying herself as Neeta Thakur promised her an attractive work-from-home position.

Detailing her experience, the homemaker narrated, "I was instructed to complete 30 reviews for 'I am London Airlines,' for which I was promptly compensated Rs 1,000. Subsequently, I was assigned additional reviews and persuaded to deposit Rs 67,000 with the promise of handsome returns. However, after parting with the money, I was unable to establish contact with them to inquire about my investment."

Authorities have stressed that these two instances are representative of a larger pattern of fraudulent activities within Bengaluru, where individuals are lured with work-from-home or online job prospects.

SD Sharanappa, the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), elaborated on the modus operandi adopted by fraudsters. He revealed, "Cybercriminals exploit social media and instant messaging apps to target their victims. Capitalizing on the work-from-home trend precipitated by the pandemic, these malefactors entice victims with alluring returns for completing online tasks, such as subscribing to videos. To gain trust, they often provide initial returns in small amounts. Unfortunately, this paves the way for victims to invest larger sums, ultimately resulting in financial losses."

Sharanappa issued a cautionary statement, urging the public to exercise vigilance when engaging with online content. "A wealth of information pertaining to cybercrimes and associated concerns is available on our social media platforms. We implore the public to familiarize themselves with these resources," he emphasized.

As cybercriminals continue to exploit evolving technological landscapes, it remains imperative for individuals to exercise discernment and adopt stringent security measures to safeguard their financial interests.

