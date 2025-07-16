Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition launches on Macs with Apple silicon on July 17

CD PROJEKT RED has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will launch for Macs with Apple silicon on Thursday, July 17. The release includes both the base game and the critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion, marking the game’s debut on Apple hardware.

The Mac version takes full advantage of Apple silicon and the Metal graphics framework, promising sharp visuals, high performance, and energy efficiency. The Ultimate Edition supports advanced features like MetalFX upscaling, AMD FSR frame generation, and dynamically calibrated HDR. It also integrates Spatial Audio with head tracking by default when used with AirPods.

Optimised for macOS 15.5 and later, the game requires at least 16GB of unified memory and is compatible across the M1 to M4 chip families, including machines like the iMac, MacBook Air, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and Mac Studio.

The title will be available on the Mac App Store, as well as GOG.com, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

In-game features include:

• “For this Mac” graphics presets tailored to each Apple silicon model

• MetalFX upscaling and Apple’s TBDR rendering architecture for performance and efficiency

• Spatial Audio with head tracking

• Cross-progression support

• Compatibility with game controllers, Magic Mouse and Trackpad

Later this year, the game will integrate new Metal 4 features announced at WWDC 2025. This includes MetalFX Frame Interpolation, which adds a frame between every two inputs to boost frame rates, and MetalFX Denoising, which enables real-time path tracing on high-end settings. CD PROJEKT RED claims these enhancements will allow the game to reach up to 120fps at Ultra settings on top-tier Macs.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for Mac includes all free updates released so far, with the gameplay experience optimised for every tier of Apple silicon hardware.