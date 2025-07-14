DailyObjects POP GaN5 adapters review: Chargers don’t have to be boring

If you’ve been hoarding old power bricks like some post-apocalyptic prepper, it’s time to declutter and DailyObjects might have just given you the reason to. Their new POP GaN series isn’t just another parade of USB ports. It’s got attitude, colour, and an Indian-first feature you didn’t know you needed: foldable pins. Yes, finally.

I tested the 33W, 45W, and the flagship 67W chargers across everything from a MacBook Air to a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Across the board, they held their ground, no overheating, no voltage drama, just steady, smart power.

What’s the big deal?

First, they look cool. The matte colours (Red, Yellow, Blue, Black, White) break the dull white-grey monopoly of typical adapters. But beyond the looks, the foldable Indian-style pins are a true quality-of-life upgrade. They click in neatly, save space in your bag, and don’t stab your laptop sleeve on the way out.

Inside, all three models run GaN5 tech, which means smaller size, less heat, and more efficient power delivery. Each model also has multiple USB-C ports, while the 67W adds a USB-A for your legacy gear.

Real-life use

• 33W is perfect for a phone and earbuds, simultaneously.

• 45W works great for tablets, big phones, or even an emergency MacBook Air top-up.

• 67W is the go-to travel charger. It ran my MacBook Pro and Galaxy S25 together with no complaints.

That said, don’t expect miracles when multiple power-hungry devices are plugged in. The wattage gets divided. Still, the intelligent power allocation mostly does what it promises.

Should you get one?

Absolutely, especially the POP 67W at ₹2,999. It’s well-priced, well-built, and actually fun to use. And in a world where your ₹1 lakh phone arrives without a charger, this might be the smartest ₹2K-something you’ll spend.

A colourful little beast that’s all bite and no fluff. If every charger looked and worked like this, maybe we’d stop losing them.

Pros:

• Foldable Indian plug (finally!)

• Cool colours, compact form

• Efficient GaN5 charging

• Fair pricing

Cons:

• No bundled cable

• Multi-device charging splits wattage (expected, though)