Delhi man receives product ordered in 2019 delivered from China by AliExpress four years later

Delhi-based techie Nitin Agarwal recently took to social media to share an incredible experience he had with a long-awaited online purchase. In a tweet that quickly garnered attention, Agarwal revealed that a product he had ordered from AliExpress, an online retail service owned by Alibaba, in 2019 had finally arrived at his doorstep after a staggering four-year delay.

With a touch of enthusiasm and a hint of amazement, Agarwal's tweet read, "Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from AliExpress (now banned in India) back in 2019, and the parcel was delivered today." The unexpected arrival of his long-lost purchase left Agarwal both delighted and surprised.

The timing of this unusual delivery raises eyebrows, considering India's decision in 2020 to ban several Chinese apps, citing security concerns. Among the apps that faced the ban were popular platforms such as TikTok and Shareit, alongside AliExpress. The Indian government had taken measures to request that Google block these apps from its Play Store, in an effort to ensure security and privacy.

Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from Ali Express (now banned in India) back in 2019 and the parcel was delivered today. pic.twitter.com/xRa5JADonK — Tech Bharat (Nitin Agarwal) (@techbharatco) June 21, 2023

Here are some reactions from Twitter

"I wish I could be that lucky."

"I ordered 2 products in 2019 December. So I can hope it might get delivered someday"

"Man, that was super fast! "

"I too received my parcel after 8 months from AliExpress. Till then AliExpress refunded my amount too :)"

"How? my many stuck which i ordered around 2017-19 which i paid already for it"

