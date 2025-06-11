Deloitte launches Asia Pacific Agentic AI centre of excellence across India, Malaysia and Singapore

Deloitte has announced the establishment of a new Asia Pacific (AP) Agentic AI Centre of Excellence (CoE), located across India, Malaysia and Singapore. The initiative is part of the firm’s strategy to support large-scale, trusted artificial intelligence (AI) transformation across the region.

The CoE will bring together over 6,000 practitioners from the Asia Pacific region and will support a pipeline of AI implementations valued at more than US$1 billion. The new facility is closely integrated with Deloitte’s Global Agentic Network, which spans delivery centres in North America, Asia Pacific and EMEA. Through this network, the CoE will leverage global alliances and proprietary platforms to assist organisations in deploying digital workforces at scale.

According to Deloitte, the centre will focus on enabling businesses to go beyond traditional automation by incorporating agentic AI, a form of AI that involves autonomous systems capable of managing complex workflows and continuously learning and adapting.

Sathish Gopalaiah, President – Technology & Transformation at Deloitte South Asia, stated: “The launch of the Asia Pacific Agentic AI CoE represents a significant step forward in how we approach human-AI collaboration in India. We are already witnessing a shift from AI being used for incremental enhancements to AI serving as a catalyst for fundamental transformation.”

The centre is also designed to accelerate innovation by providing clients with access to reusable tools, structured methodologies, and a dedicated environment for rapid prototyping and proof-of-concept validation. Deloitte highlighted its collaboration with NVIDIA and the use of its proprietary Zora AI technology stack, which enables digital agents to autonomously perform critical tasks across various business functions, including finance, procurement, and marketing.

Saurabh Kumar, Partner at Deloitte India, commented on the CoE’s role within India’s AI ecosystem. “India’s thriving digital public infrastructure and deep engineering talent give us a unique springboard to pioneer agentic AI solutions. Using the CoE, we aim to co-create sector-specific autonomous agents that adhere to Deloitte’s Trustworthy AI principles,” he said.

The CoE underlines Deloitte’s continued investment in combining industry-specific knowledge with advanced engineering, and aims to help clients move from experimental use cases to scalable AI solutions.

Agentic AI, as defined by Deloitte, allows for more advanced applications of artificial intelligence by enabling autonomous agents to independently handle complex tasks, adapt to changing conditions, and support strategic decision-making in real-time.