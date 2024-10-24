Developer allegedly faces legal heat from Reliance Industries over 'JioHotstar' domain

A Delhi-based developer is facing allegedly facing legal action from Reliance Industries over the purchase of the domain name 'JioHotstar.com'. The dispute centres around the trademark and ownership of the domain, which the developer acquired hoping to benefit from the merger between Jio and Disney+ Hotstar. Reliance is now addressing the issue through legal means.

The developer and the owner of the domain, who has not been publicly identified, claims that Reliance had reached out via Ambujesh Yadav, AVP of Commercials. According to the developer, Reliance demanded £93,345, purportedly for an Executive MBA programme's tuition fees. The developer refused, prompting Reliance to consider legal action. However, this has not yet been independently verified.

On the website, the developer expressed feeling powerless against Reliance, a major corporation. They argued that at the time of purchasing the domain in 2023, no trademark for 'JioHotstar' existed, suggesting no infringement on intellectual property.

The developer also mentioned the imminent risk of losing the domain, potentially within hours, and appealed for legal assistance. They are uncertain about their next steps as legal proceedings loom, hoping for a resolution but recognising the possibility of losing the domain.

The statement on the website said, "I don't have the power to stand against Reliance. I don't feel I infringed any trademark when I bought this in 2023, since JioHotstar was not even in existence at that time. No body had trademark for JioHotstar when I bought it. I might automatically lose access of this domain in few hours. If any legal professional could help, I would be grateful."

Reliance, amid the ongoing merger of Jio and Disney+ Hotstar, has been consolidating its digital services under a single brand. The domain holds significant value given Jio's telecom presence and Hotstar's streaming popularity in the market.