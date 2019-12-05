Devialet's premium Phantom Reactor speakers available in India; prices start at Rs 1.09 lakh

France-based luxury audio brand Devialet has now introduced Phantom Reactor Matte black in India, a month after its international debut. Introduced in the country by Luxury Personified, the two new ultra-compact wireless speakers, the Phantom Reactor 600 and Phantom Reactor 900, will retail for Rs 1,09,000 and Rs 1,29,000, respectively and will be available in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.

"Entered the Indian market in August 2016, Devialet has the most luxury speakers in the world. Today, Devialet is selling six SKUs in India, and in totality, we sell approximately 60 to 70 pieces a month. The biggest market for us is Delhi followed by Mumbai. But Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore are also big for us. We recently launched in Goa and have received a decent response. We are currently present in the bigger cities of India but we are also moving towards tier-II and tier-III cities. Slowly and steadily we want to grow into entire India," says Luv Malik, Director, Luxury Personified, the official distributor of Devialet in India.

Commenting on the plans for setting up an experience store in India, Martin Ku, head of Asia Pacific for Devialet says, "It's something that we look at. It's important that we can deliver an experience for all of our customers. We have had huge conversion rates when you have a place that consumers can listen to in a closed setting. I think the most important thing is how we deliver that kind of experience, whether it's with our stores or partner stores. India for us is still very new. We've been here for a little while, but it's still new for us. The reason why we're here today is because over the last few years, we have been seeing the growth, especially in the previous year. We know that there's a huge opportunity. We are now starting to think about prioritising and looking at the overall strategy and how to expand and grow for the long-term in India. It's very important to do a step-by-step process, but we are looking at it and we are going to have experience centres for sure."

The Phantom Reactor is an ultra-compact wireless speaker that can be connected with a smartphone or TV via Airplay, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, UpnP or through analog or optical jack connection. Using the Devialet app, the speaker can be set up in solo mode or two speakers for stereo mode. The constant demand from the users led Devialet to launch the Phantom REACTOR Matte black. However, the company claims to have overcome technical challenges to achieve the final matte black colour. Each material layer is separately coated with the finish to achieve flawless colour rendering.

With several patents in the company's kitty, the Phantom REACTOR has Devialet's 160 existing patents in acoustic and mechanical engineering along with more 11 patents that have contributed for the compact design (it is less than 22cm long and under 17cm tall) along with the powerful sound.

High on technology innovations, it features Analog Digital Hybrid for sound amplification that combines the sophistication of Class A analog amplification with the power and compactness of Class D digital technology. The Speaker Active Matching used is a mathematical model for offering perfect control of the mechanics of the speakers and high acoustic fidelity and the Heart Bass Implosion is the revolutionary acoustic process that emits bass sounds with phenomenal depth and physical impact. Active Cospherical Engine is the spherical design and the perfect acoustic shape to reproduce a sound and diffuse its energy linearly in all directions.

