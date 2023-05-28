Digital Sansad app: AI to transcribe House proceedings at new Parliament building; see all features

In a significant leap towards digital transformation, the Digital Sansad app emerges as a perfect companion tool to the new Parliament building inaugurated on Sunday for streamlining parliamentary proceedings and fostering seamless communication and collaboration among all stakeholders. Designed to cater to the needs of Members of Parliament (MPs), government users, citizens, and secretariat personnel, this paperless and accessible platform brings cutting-edge technology to deliver an elevated experience and ensures efficient coordination within the Parliament ecosystem.

The revamped Digital Sansad portal offers a comprehensive and tailored set of privileges to MPs, ministries, secretariat personnel, and citizens alike, based on their individual personas. With an array of advanced features, this innovative website and app serve as a centralised hub for accessing parliamentary resources, fostering transparent governance, and enhancing citizen engagement.

One of the standout features of the Digital Sansad app is its ability to transcribe House proceedings in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI). This groundbreaking technology enables automatic speech recognition, accurately capturing and transcribing every word uttered in Parliament.

The AI-powered transcription ensures the availability of accurate and reliable records, eliminating the need for manual note-taking and minimising the risk of errors or omissions. This feature not only streamlines the documentation process but also facilitates easy retrieval of information, benefiting MPs, researchers, and the public at large.

Moreover, the Digital Sansad app provides a wealth of resources and functionalities to enhance parliamentary operations. Users can access a digital pool of Parliament resources encompassing House business, debates, Q&As, member participation, media galleries, and digital libraries. This rich repository of information empowers MPs and citizens alike to stay informed and engaged with the legislative process.

Additionally, the app facilitates seamless connectivity between citizens and their respective representatives through the Constituency Connect feature, enabling open dialogue and fostering a sense of democratic participation.

The Digital Sansad app offers personalised dashboards for every Member of Parliament, providing a comprehensive overview of their schedule, daily business, e-notices, participation records, payment details, and information from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). This streamlined access to the parliamentary business through a single sign-on mechanism saves valuable time and simplifies the administrative tasks for MPs.

Furthermore, the app introduces the MP Tour feature, enabling MPs to connect with their constituency citizens more effectively. By seamlessly switching between the citizen website and the MP portal, MPs can bridge the gap between their legislative responsibilities and the needs and aspirations of the people they represent. This direct interaction enhances transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in the political process, empowering citizens and fostering a stronger democracy.

In addition to empowering MPs, the Digital Sansad app provides ministry users with dedicated dashboards to assist MPs in their parliamentary business. This collaborative feature promotes efficient coordination between ministries and MPs, ensuring smooth functioning and effective representation within the legislative framework.

The Digital Sansad 2.0 app is currently available on both Android and iOS platforms.

