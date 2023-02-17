Disney+ Hotstar down! Users unable to access accounts; details here

Disney+ Hotstar is down for many users in India. Downdetector.in has reported over 500 instances of the outage. Users on Twitter are also sharing screenshots of the error message they are receiving while trying to log in.

Disney+ Hotstar has responded to the outage claiming that the service is witnessing unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web. The streaming service has assured that their team is working on this to ensure the issue gets resolved soon.



According to the outage map on Downdetector, the locations registering the maximum number of reports include Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chandigarh.





Hi! We are seeing some unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web. Our team is working on this to ensure this resolved asap. We regret the inconvenience caused. — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) February 17, 2023

Both desktop and Disney+ Hotstar users have complained about similar issues. User have complained that the issue has persisted for around 45 minutes.

What is this behaviour @DisneyPlusHS why I'm not able to watch anything on disney+ hotstar😢😢😢...Is it any issue on my side or anything else???? pic.twitter.com/5Pv3HUwXxM — Rajdeep Shivarkar (@iamra45_) February 17, 2023

@DisneyPlusHS @disneyplusHSTam @hotstar_helps Disney+Hotstar Mobile app is down for last 45mins this is not the first time I'm facing this issue. Please resolve it..... Or else don't stream the match for mobile edition. — Siva Rama Krishna (@Siva_Beem) February 17, 2023

The India-Australia test match is being streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar and the outage is expected to create issues in accessing the match. According to user reports, the LIVE stream stopped midway giving an error message.