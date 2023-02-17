scorecardresearch
Disney+ Hotstar down! Users unable to access accounts; details here

Disney+ Hotstar is down for many users in India. Downdetector.in has reported over 500 instances of the outage. Users on Twitter are also sharing screenshots of the error message they are receiving while trying to log in.  

Disney+ Hotstar has responded to the outage claiming that the service is witnessing unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web. The streaming service has assured that their team is working on this to ensure the issue gets resolved soon. 

According to the outage map on Downdetector, the locations registering the maximum number of reports include Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Both desktop and Disney+ Hotstar users have complained about similar issues. User have complained that the issue has persisted for around 45 minutes. 



The India-Australia test match is being streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar and the outage is expected to create issues in accessing the match. According to user reports, the LIVE stream stopped midway giving an error message. 

  

Published on: Feb 17, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Feb 17, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
