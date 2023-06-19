Does your boss spy on you? Video reveals employers can access personal messages on Slack, Microsoft Teams

A recent viral video has shed light on a lesser-known fact: your employer may have the ability to read your private messages on the workplace communication app Slack. The video, created by popular content creator Gabrielle Judge, aka the 'Anti Work Girlboss,' has caught the attention of social media users across Instagram.

In her video titled 'How your boss spies on you at work,' Judge issues a cautionary message to employees, urging them to exercise caution when using Slack or Microsoft Teams. She reveals that not only can Slack admins export messages from public channels, but employers can also request access to private Slack chats.

How to know if your Slack conversations can be accessed

Employees can check if their company allows admins to access both public and private conversations on Slack. They can do that by visiting the link: “[your workspace here].slack.com/account/workspace-settings#retention”. Employees can gain insights into their company's data retention policies on this link.

Microsoft Teams is not behind

Judge also posted a separate video on Microsoft Teams claiming that it faces a similar situation. She claimed that All one-on-one chats, group chat and meeting chats as well as anything you deleted can be accessed. They will also have access to all the things the employee creates or deletes, such as Channels or Teams. The time and date of log-in/log-out activity as well as the IP address of the connection you used.

The admin will also have access to the meetings you've recorded on Teams as well as all the attachments you've used on Teams.

Judge also claims that employers can get access to the meetings you've created or joined, along with the model and make of the earphones you've used.

How to not get spied on?

Judge advises viewers to refrain from saying or writing anything they wouldn't want others to find out, she also suggests an alternative solution. For those with close work relationships, she recommends creating a separate Slack workspace where off-the-record conversations can occur. This can be achieved by setting up a free workspace and controlling who joins.

Watch the video here.

Slack's response

In response to inquiries from The New York Post regarding employers' access to private chats on Slack, the platform clarified that an employer's right to access data is governed by employment agreements and applicable laws, rather than by Slack itself. Slack emphasized that their data export tools align with the business uses of their product, including compliance obligations and global privacy laws. Interested users can refer to Slack's data export guide for further information.

Business Today has reached out to Microsoft for more clarity on the claims made by Judge.

