Donald Trump recounts Apple CEO Tim Cook as a 'very good businessman' and described a private meeting when he was president

Trump recalled an interaction with Cook in 2019 when his administration slapped a 25% tariff on goods imported from China, speaking with Bloomberg Businessweek. Initially resistant to Apple's request for a waiver on Mac Pro components, Trump publicly declared on Twitter (now X) that Apple would receive no special treatment.

However, Trump's stance softened after Cook personally reached out to request a meeting. "He said to me, 'I need help, you have tariffs of 25% and 50% [on Apple products imported from China],'" Trump recounted. "'It would really hurt our business. It would destroy our business, potentially.'"

Impressed by Cook's direct approach, which contrasted with other CEOs who relied on intermediaries, Trump agreed to meet. He then urged Apple to increase manufacturing in the US, stating "'I'm gonna do something for you guys,' 'but you have to build in this country.'"

While Apple did announce the construction of an Austin campus months later, the project had been in the works for a year prior, suggesting Trump's influence on the decision was minimal.

Despite their cordial working relationship during his presidency, Cook publicly distanced himself from Trump following the January 6th Capitol riot, calling it "sad and shameful."

This recent interview reveals a more nuanced perspective on the relationship between the two powerful figures. Although they didn't always see eye-to-eye, Trump clearly respected Cook's direct communication style, a trait he valued over reliance on consultants. As Trump stated in 2019, "Tim Cook calls Donald Trump directly."